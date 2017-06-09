Photos: Bishop McGann-Mercy Class of 2017 graduation

Graduates of Bishop McGann-Mercy High School’s Class of 2017 celebrated the school’s 57th commencement ceremony Thursday.
Bishop Nelson Perez addressed the graduates, along with Valedictorian Angelika Osiniak and Salutatorian Madison O’Connor.
Top photo: Kaitlyn Butterfield of Greenport hugs Maggie Lechleider of Hampton Bays at Thursday’s graduation. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Scroll down for more photos.
Graduates John Viola, Robert Angerhauser and Joe Luisi.
Graduates Callie Legault, Bennett Oats, Liam Gilpin and Madelyn Fulciniti.
Graduates Robert Lada Jr., Justin Deutsch and Ava Augustyn.
Student executive board president Siobhan Merrill addresses her fellow graduates.
AP English and Social Studies teacher Lisa Comanda assists Tim Healy of Wading River.
Middle school teacher Monique Hernandez assists Callie Legault of Manorville.
Spanish teacher Erin Morris and science coordinator Carolyn Taylor assist students with their caps and gowns.
Steve Sarich of Miller Place and Kaitlyn Butterfield of Greenport.
Victoria Barlow of Ridge, Kelli Cichanowicz of Bating Hollow and Faye Bujnicki of Wading River.
Mia Behrens of East Patchogue and Maggie Lechleider of Hampton Bays.
Salutatorian Madison O’Connor of Hampton Bays.
Bishop Nelson Perez addresses the crowd.
Matthew Glasgow of Riverhead receives his diploma.
Valedictorian Angelika Osiniak of Riverhead addresses her fellow graduates.
Andrew Hanna with his mother, Kathleen Konkel Hanna, a 1981 Mercy graduate.
Twins Caitlin and Abigail Hubbell of Southampton with their parents, John and Alessandra.
Matthew Glasgow of Riverhead with Savannah Hauser of Mattituck.
Religion teacher Michelle Nappi and Bishop Nelson Perez.
Graduate Hershel Soares with his family and Bishop Nelson Perez.
Valedictorian Angelika Osiniak of Riverhead celebrates.
Shannon O’Brien of Riverhead and Kathleen DeWitt of Moriches celebrate.
