Gildersleeve memorial set

06/09/2017
A memorial for longtime Mattituck resident Pauline Gildersleeve  will be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Ms. Gildersleeve died April 27 at the age of 97.

