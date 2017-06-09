Gildersleeve memorial set

A memorial for longtime Mattituck resident Pauline Gildersleeve will be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.
Ms. Gildersleeve died April 27 at the age of 97.
Jason R. Cooper of New Suffolk died suddenly June 7. He was 47 years old. Comments comments
Giovanni Camanzo, devoted husband to Anna and loving father to Joseph and Michael, passed away June 6, 2017, at San…
Louis C. Corso of Cutchogue died June 6. He was 74. Comments comments