Blotter: Man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle in Mattituck

A Garden City man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday night after he was involved in a crash in Mattituck, according to a Southold Town police press release.

James Melone, 25, was driving near the intersection of Route 48 and Wickham Avenue when the two-car crash occurred, police said.

He was uninjured, officials said. Details on the other driver’s condition weren’t immediately available.

Mr. Melone was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on a drunken driving charge last Sunday in Cutchogue, police said.

Medardo Torres-Coronel was driving on Route 25 when police pulled him over for failing to maintain his lane of travel and speeding, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

• A Greenport man was arrested on a drug possession charge Tuesday night, police said.

Michael Capuano, 68, was driving on Fifth Street shortly before 10 p.m. when police pulled him over for a traffic violation, officials said. During the investigation, police found he was in possession of a small quantity of crack cocaine, the report states.

Mr. Capuano was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• A Connecticut man attempting to rent a room at a house on First Street in Greenport reported to police Friday that he was the victim of a scam, officials said.

The man said he wired a $2,100 deposit to someone who advertised the room for rent, but the homeowner said she was not aware the room had been listed, police said. No other details about the investigation were available.

• A man found sleeping in a makeshift hammock in the woods last Thursday near Peconic Landing in Greenport told police he stopped to rest after traveling on his bicycle from New Jersey, officials said. No further action was taken.

The bicyclist also told the officer he was on his way to Rhode Island, the report states.

• A Mattituck resident called police Saturday night to report she heard gunshots for half an hour, officials said. Police determined that the noise was fireworks coming from a neighbor’s house, the report states. The man agreed to stop shooting off fireworks, officials said.

• A Greenport man reported Saturday he has been receiving scam calls telling him he won the lottery, according to police.

Police advised him not to give out any account numbers or send money to anyone he does not know, and to contact his mobile carrier to block the number or change his own number, authorities said.

• A drunk woman was spotted walking into traffic on Route 48 near Horseshoe Drive last Sunday, police said.

Responding officers found the woman to be “highly intoxicated” and returned her to friends at Vineyard 48 who had been searching for her, officials said. No further action was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a man climbing through the window of a Greenport home last Sunday only to discover that he lives there, according to officials.

The man confirmed to police that he lives at the home and said he needed to use the window to enter, the report states.

• A Greenport man reported that his wife was being followed by an unknown man in a blue Audi last Thursday on Sixth Street in Greenport, police said.

The man in the car reportedly continued to ask the woman where she lived, telling her “how beautiful she was” and asked if she wanted a ride, officials said. The driver was later stopped in Southold, official said. No charges were filed and the man was advised to stay away from the woman, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

