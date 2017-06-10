Cops: Former Greenport superintendent arrested for felony DWI

The former superintendent of the Greenport School District was arrested for drunken driving for the second time in five years Friday night, according to Southold Town police.

Charles Kozora, 69, of Placida, Fla. was stopped for failing to signal a right turn at the intersection of Front Street and First Street in Greenport just before 8:30 p.m., police said. Mr. Kozora was found to be intoxicated, police said, and a computer check revealed he had a prior conviction for DWI. He was arrested for aggravated DWI and transported to police headquarters to be processed and held for arraignment, police said.

His vehicle was impounded due to the prior DWI conviction, police said.

Mr. Kozora had been arrested in September 2012 in Greenport for DWI, according to prior reports.

Mr. Kozora, a former Suffolk Times Educator of the Year, was the superintendent at Greenport for 18 years before retiring in 2009.

