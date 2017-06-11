Engagement: Sean Brodarick and Erin Brush

James and Nancy Brush of Cutchogue have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erin, to Sean Brodarick, son of Geraldine and Christopher Brodarick of Southold.

Erin graduated from Mattituck High School. She holds a master’s degree in organizational communications from Marist College. She also holds a master’s degree in general and special childhood education from Touro College. She is currently teaching in California.

Sean graduated from Southold High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pittsburgh and is a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

The couple will marry Oct. 21, 2017, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

