Longtime Riverhead resident Bernadette A. Voras died June 6, 2017, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. Bern had been debilitated following a stroke in 2011. She was 79.

Bern was born on June 28, 1937. At the age of 18 she joined a religious community and spent 15 years affiliated with the community. Upon leaving, she became a “master teacher” of biology, astronomy and marine science, developing much of the curriculum for these courses. She held strong beliefs about the support that children need to discover the joy of leaning and dedicated herself to this goal. Her children (as she referred to her students) always came first. She retired from Shoreham-Wading River High School in 1997.

Bern had always been an avid birder and after retirement she purchased an RV and traveled across the country, pursuing the most celebrated and interesting birding habitat. She also organized and led teaching tours for birding enthusiasm. The back of her vehicle was always full of birding paraphernalia. Her favorite birding location was Cape Cod and she would head there almost every fall.

In addition to her birding adventures Bern enjoyed cooking and sharing great meals with friends. Prior to her stroke she also volunteered at the senior center in Riverhead.

Bern always maintained a close relationship with God and despite the ups and downs of life’s journey, she did her best to adapt and accept life’s changes with grace. Her wishes were to have a private funeral.

Arrangements were entrusted to Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments