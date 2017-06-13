Theresa M. Montefusco of Jamesport died June 7, 2017, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 82.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1935, to Theresa (Scialatta) and William Hudson.

On May 20, 1961, she married John R. Montefusco.

Formerly of Nassau and Kings counties, she lived in Jamesport for the past 18 years.

She is survived by her husband; three children, John Montefusco of Knoxville, Tenn., William Montefusco of Mattituck and Thomas Montefusco of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; a sister Elaine DeSantis of Syosset and three grandchildren, Tyler Montefusco, Matthew Montefusco and Victoria Montefusco.

The family received friends on June 12 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck where religious services were conducted by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

