Alba Caterina Malpiedi of Mattituck died June 10, 2017, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86.

She was born May 26, 1931, in Jamaica, N.Y. to Rocco and Philomena Parente and later attended Jamaica Vocational High School.

On Sept. 4, 1954, she married Charles H. Malpiedi at Our Lady of the Cenacle in Richmond Hill.

Prior to moving to the North Fork 19 years ago, they lived in Floral Park for 26 years.

Ms. Malpiedi is survived by her husband Charles; three children Karen Cohen of Setauket, Charles Malpiedi of Floral Park and Dawn Liotta of Chatham, N.J. and five grandchildren, Matthew Cohen, Charles Malpiedi, Ryan Malpiedi, Mark Liotta and Eric Liotta. She was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Rocco Parente.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck where Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt will conduct prayer services at 2 p.m.

This is a paid notice.

