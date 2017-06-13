Former Riverhead resident Damian Brian Smith of Mattituck died June 9 at his home. He was 42.

The son of Robert Smith and Mary Larkin-Smith, he was born Sept. 4, 1974, in Southampton. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1992.

Mr. Smith was the owner-operator for DBS Construction in Mattituck.

He was a member of the Friends of Irish Freedom and a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

Family members said Mr. Smith enjoyed gardening, fishing, clamming, cooking, music and bike riding and, most of all, spending time with his daughter, Raegan Mairead Smith.

Predeceased by his mother Dec. 26, 2000, Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, of Manorville; his father, Robert, of Frederick, Md.; and his brothers, Patrick, of Raleigh, N.C., Kevin, of Miller Place, Brendan, of Greenport, Ryan, of Baiting Hollow and Ciaran, of Southampton.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Comments

comments