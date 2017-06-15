Southold Dems nominate Robert Meguin for Town Justice

Southold Democrats have selected a candidate to run for town justice, filling one of the party’s ballot positions left open at its nominating convention last month.

Southold attorney and party vice chairman Robert Meguin stepped in to fill the vacancy on the party’s slate, according to chairman Art Tillman. The Democrats are not challenging the seats for town clerk and Fishers Island Justice, while two candidates are running for three trustee seats and one assessor candidate has been nominated in a year two spots are on the ballot.

Mr. Meguin, 69, ran for a town justice seat as a Democrat in the mid-1990s. Most recently, in 2011, Mr. Meguin ran against Scott Russell for Southold supervisor, but lost to the incumbent. In that case, too, he stepped in when no one else sought the Democratic nomination.

The nominee currently works as law clerk for Suffolk County Court of Claim Judge Richard Horowitz. Mr. Meguin previously worked as chief deputy of the county’s Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs and served on the town’s ethics board for four years before resigning to work on the Democratic Committee.

The party will continue to interview other candidates for town justice if they are interested, Mr. Tillman said. Mr. Meguin could not be reached comment this week.

If no other candidate is selected by Democrats, Mr. Meguin will face Republican nominee Eileen Powers at the polls in November. The candidates are vying to replace retiring Judge William Price.

