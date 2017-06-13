PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill now open in Greenport

A pair of Shelter Island restaurateurs are bringing their brand of laid-back waterfront dining across the moat.

Keith and Ali Bavaro recently opened PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill on Greenport’s Third Street. It’s an offshoot of Shelter Island’s SALT, which they also own. There you will find steamed clams, lobster rolls and burgers which you can enjoy while overlooking the North Ferry and Greenport Harbor.

“It’s a come as you are, feel good kind of place with approachable food and a local, seafood-driven menu,” Mr. Bavaro said.

The eatery has 193 seats, more than three quarters of which are outside. All oysters and clams will be sourced from within a 10-mile radius and the menu will be determined by what is in season, he said. Mike Fortino is head chef, while his wife Nikki has signed on as head of beverage.

The Bavaros said that while PORT will have someone new in the kitchen— Alex Williamson heads the kitchen at SALT — the restaurants will follow roughly the same formula.

Entrées run from $16 to $30 and include items like lump crab stuffed fluke and the PORT burger.

The building was most recently home to Blue Canoe, which closed at the end of 2015 and never reopened.

“The fact that it sat empty for a year is a shame,” Mr. Bavaro said.

“It was screaming our name and I don’t think we had any hesitation,” Ms. Bavaro added.

RELATED: KEITH AND ALI BAVARO, PARTNERS AND WORK, LIFE AND LOVE

The couple hope the restaurant will appeal to all, from locals and second-home owners, to tourists and day-trippers.

“You can get a $5 can of Budweiser or you can get a beautiful Sancerre rosé from Province,” Mr. Bavaro said. “That represents Ali and I. We love to crush a can of Budweiser, but we have a palate and an appreciation of fine wine.”

They plan to host live music acts at the restaurant every day this summer. The outdoor tiki bar returns as well as a pair of firepits.

PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill will serve dinner from 5 p.m. until close Thursdays through Sunday and lunch at noon weekends through July. It will stay open seven days a week after July 4. The restaurant does not take reservations.

Port Waterfront Bar and Grill, 103 Third St., Greenport, (631) 333-2501

Photo: Keith and Ali Bavaro inside the tiki bar at the all new PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

Comments

comments