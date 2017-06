The Mattituck Fire Department responded to an attic fire at a Sound Avenue home Wednesday night, according to Southold Town police.

First responders found smoke visible from the attic vents when they responded around 11:13 p.m. The fire appeared to be accidental, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Photo caption: The outside of the home, which sustained damage in the attic. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Comments

comments