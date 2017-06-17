Southold Blotter: Police investigate senior prank at Southold H.S.

Police investigated a senior prank at Southold High School last Tuesday morning after a car was found flipped on its side with a spray-painted message that “indicated it was placed there by the Class of 2017,” police said.

A school official told authorities that the administration would have the senior class remove the unregistered, engineless car since they were the ones who put it there, police said. The school did not request any further action from the police department, according to officials.

In 2013, seniors pulled a similar prank when they dumped an 18-foot boat they named after their principal on school property on the first day of school.

• A Greenport man was found with crack cocaine last Tuesday around 10 p.m. after he was stopped on Fifth Street in Greenport for a traffic violation, according to police.

Michael Capuano, 68, was found to be in possession of the drug upon questioning, police said. He was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Southold Town Justice Court at a later date.

• A Southold youth reported Sunday that an unknown man approached him with a knife near the IGA grocery store in Southold, police said. The boy told authorities the man said, “Stop or you’ll be hurt,” according to police. Authorities checked the area for a man in dark clothing, but did not locate the subject, officials said.

• A woman police said wished to remain anonymous reported that she saw a man on a bicycle ride up to a woman and punch her in the head last Sunday in Mattituck, according to authorities. The victim then reportedly went inside the Rite Aid drug store in Mattituck Plaza while the man rode away, police said.

Police located a woman who fit the description of the person who was struck, but she denied there was any problem, officials said.

• Two Greenport teens were caught last Tuesday night attempting to take fishing poles, police said.

A Greenport man reported he saw two men running down a dirt road behind his home, according to police. Upon investigation, two teens fled on foot and police apprehended one of the subjects, who admitted to entering a shed and stealing two fishing poles, police said. The teen told police he only knew the other suspect’s first name. A search of the area was unsuccessful, officials said.

The owner of the fishing poles declined to pursue charges, police said.

• A Cutchogue man reported last Wednesday he was trying to get his computer fixed over the phone when someone claiming to work for Hewlett-Packard locked the device with a password and told him he needed to pay to access it again, police said.

The man initially allowed the person to access his computer and the person then stated the man needed to pay $250 to fix the problem, according to police. The man told police he has since been in contact with the real company, which is working on the issue, police said.

• An East Marion woman reported Friday she was receiving threatening calls from a woman in Florida, police said. The woman told authorities that in the most recent incident, the caller said, “I’m coming up and I am going to kill you,” according to police. The woman wished to press charges, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

