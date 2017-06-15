Expect the beginning of the Lavender by the Bay bloom this weekend

The gorgeous English lavender is expected to bloom at Lavender by the Bay this weekend, a stunning occurrence that draws thousands to the East Marion lavender farm every summer.

While Orient and East Marion residents and business owners have complained of road congestion during the bloom, this year the farm’s owner has removed one acre of plants to add 100 parking spots. The farm previously had 65 spots.

“Although we were sad to remove over an acre of gorgeous lavender plants along the east border, it was done tastefully and does not take away from the beauty of the fields,” said Chanan Rozenbaum, vice president of the 17-acre farm. “Our first consideration is safety for both our visitors and our neighbors, and we want to do what it takes to keep our customers comfortable while also minimizing any inconvenience to residents.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Southold Police Department and the Town of Southold who worked with us to explore all the options, and we look forward to another successful season.”

The fee to enter the farm is $5 on weekdays and $8 on weekends. The discounted weekday fee is to encourage patrons to visit during the less busy days. Additionally, $1 of the weekend fee will be donated to a local charity, Rozenbaum said.

The East Marion farm has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Social media is in part responsible in spreading the word, Rozenbaum said, and Instagram provides an incentive to snap a selfie in the purple field. Lavender is also the star of the popular Hong Kong romance flick “Lavender” and the bloom draws the film’s fans.

“It’s a unique, authentic experience,” Rozenbaum said.

The English lavender are usually the first plants to bloom around the middle of June with French lavender following a few weeks later. The field is at its peak from mid-June to mid-July, when the plants are cut. The English lavender also undergoes a secondary bloom in late summer.

Additionally, lavender farm visitors have the option of parking at nearby Sep’s Farm and partaking in a self-guided farm tour there. The farm will host tours on the weekends of June 24-25, July 1-2 and July 8-9. Parking there is $25 per carload and visitors get access to the tour and restrooms, as well as $5 off of a farm stand purchase.

Lavender By the Bay is located at 7540 Main Road in East Marion. For more information call (631) 477-1019 or visit lavenderbythebay.com.

Photo: The English lavender at Lavender by the Bay in East Marion. (Credit: Kendall Stark)

