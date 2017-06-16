North Fork’s top high school journalists honored

Times Review Media Group honored students from local high schools with journalism scholarships on Thursday during a reception at its Mattituck office.

Nestor Menjivar, who will attend FIT, was the Southold High School winner. McKenzi Thi Murphy, who will attend Stony Brook University, was the Mattituck High School winner. Angie Pagano was the winner from Greenport High School.

Other winners were Brendan Krumbiegel of Riverhead High School, Kayla Honkala of Shoreham-Wading River High School and Maddie Joinnides of Bishop McGann-Mercy High School.

Photo caption: McKenzi Thi Murphy and Nestor Menjivar. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

