Richard K. Kearns of Greenport died June 15. He was 84.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the funeral home Father Richard P. Hoerning, officiating. Burial with Navy Honor Guard will follow at the Bohemian Union Cemetery in Sayville.

A complete obituary will follow.

