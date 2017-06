Marion R. King of Southold died June 19 at her home. She was 93.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the funeral home, the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

