Former Calverton resident Albert A. Brisotti of Ridge died June 18 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 78.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, Father William Brisotti officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Church Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation for Palliative Care or Autism Speaks would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments