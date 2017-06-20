Test your North Fork knowledge at Jamesport Meeting House trivia night

Think you know more about the North Fork’s history than your neighbors? Test your knowledge at the Jamesport Meeting House next month.

The historic meeting house — the oldest public building on Long Island’s East End, according to a press release — will be the site of East End Trivia night at 7 p.m. on July 13.

Teams of two to four members will answer questions with a heavy focus on Long Island and the North Fork. General interest questions will be included as well. All teams must have a minimum sponsorship of $50 and must register online at jamesportmeetinghouse.org or by email at [email protected].

Prizes are available for top-scoring teams and the team that raises the most sponsorship money. General admission to the event is available for $5 and spectators can sponsor a team of their choice while also participating from the audience.

The trivia night will raise money for the meeting house while also aiming to “increase our knowledge of and appreciation for our unique East End and Long Island,” according to the press release.

The Jamesport Meeting House was built as a church in 1731 by Puritan settlers and was bought in 2008 by a preservation trust. It now operates as a not-for-profit entity.

Photo credit: Rachel Siford

