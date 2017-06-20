Joan Rowe Stiles

Longtime Cutchogue resident Joan R. Stiles died June 16 at the age of 87.

Joan was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Brooklyn to John A. Rowe and Robina (Kennedy) Rowe. Joan graduated from Manhasset High School and attended Beaver College in Pennsylvania. Her favorite college saying was “You can always tell a Beaver by her tail.”

In 1949, after sailing at the Old Cove Yacht Club, Joan met the love of her life and future father of their three children, William H. Stiles of Brooklyn and Cutchogue. After marrying in 1952, Joan and Bill raised their three children in Chappaqua, N.Y., and Cutchogue. Joan spent her early years growing up in Munsey Park, Manhasset and at the end of Nassau Point.

An avid golfer, Joan was a longtime member of North Fork Country Club, former member of Mount Kisco Country Club in Westchester, N.Y., and Mariners Sands Country Club in Stuart, Fla. As members of the “Old Duffers,” Joan and Bill each achieved the “holy grail” of golf and registered two “holes-in-one” at NFCC and Mariners Sands.

Joan’s other passions included painting, literature and enjoyment of the great outdoors on the North Fork, which included sailing, boating with friends, and gardening at “Shawandasse.” Joan’s beautiful watercolor paintings were on display in her homes and enjoyed by all her friends and family, but the biggest lover of her art was her husband, Bill.

Wherever Joan went she quickly surrounded herself with a large circle of “best” friends. She was known for having one of the sharpest senses of humor and taught us all to enjoy life and laugh as often as possible. Among the most important things to Joan were her many close friends from Manhasset, Chappaqua, Mariners Sands and Cutchogue. Joan cherished her family and all the great times spent with her seven grandchildren.

Joan was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who always put family first. She and Bill were longtime members of Mattituck Presbyterian Church, which provided the foundation for their strong family values.

Joan is survived by her three children, Karin E. Stiles of New Suffolk, William H. Stiles Jr. of Brookfield, Conn., and Thomas R. Stiles of Manhattan Beach, Calif. Joan was also blessed with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Joan’s life will be held in July.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mattituck Presbyterian Church or the Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

