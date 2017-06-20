Russell John Gagen

Lifelong Greenport resident Russell John “Peanut” Gagen died June 18 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 65.

The son of Theresa (Murray) and Russell Gagen, he was born July 3, 1951, in Greenport. He graduated from Greenport High School in 1970.

He worked for Sterlington Deli, Brewer Yacht Yard and Jernick Moving and Storage.

Mr. Gagen was a former umpire for the Greenport Softball League. Family members said he enjoyed bowling and was a New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.

Mr. Gagen is survived by his children, Michelle, of New Mexico, Ashley, of Greenport and Lisa Owen of Greenport; his former wife, Linda Owen, of Greenport; brothers, John, Pat and Joe, all of Greenport, and Mike, of East Marion; sisters, Diane and Kathy, of Greenport, Terry, of Shelter Island, and Wendy, of Mattituck; and four grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of Mr. Gagen’s life will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Comments

comments