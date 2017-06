Evelyn W. Raynor of Mattituck died June 21 at the age of 76.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck, the Rev. Ronald Wickey will officate.

Memorial donations to the American Heart Association or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

