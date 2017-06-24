Blotter: Man arrested on drug charges following car crash in Mattituck

An unlicensed Mastic man accused of driving high on drugs Saturday was arrested on drug possession charges following a car crash in Mattituck, according to a Southold Town police report.

Sebastian Ferrer, 27, was driving on Route 25 shortly before 7 p.m. when he rear-ended another vehicle, officials said. He was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• A Greenport woman was arrested Friday on a drunken-driving charge in Cutchogue, police said.

Maryellen Campbell, 49, was driving on Skunk Lane around 4 p.m. when police pulled her over for a traffic violation, officials said. She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Police were called to the Feather Hill shopping center in Southold around 7 p.m. Sunday after a passenger and a Hampton Jitney bus driver were reportedly fighting, officials said.

The passenger, who called police, stated he and two friends missed the bus in Greenport and another bus picked them up and dropped them off at Feather Hill in order to catch the bus they just missed, police said.

After a “verbal exchange” occurred between the passenger and bus driver near the luggage compartment, the bus driver told him and his friends they were no longer allowed on the bus, police said.

When the passenger attempted to board the bus anyway, the bus driver “forcibly prevented” him from doing so and allegedly grabbed him by his neck before throwing him to the ground, officials said.

“Red marks were visible” on the passenger’s neck, the report states.

Officers interviewed witnesses, who described the passenger as the “aggressor” in the incident and said he attempted to force his way onto the bus, officials said.

Police said the passengers ultimately decided to take the next westbound bus, police said. The investigation is continuing.

• Police responded to the Goose Creek bridge in Southold shortly before 10 a.m. Friday after a Southold Town Department of Public Works employee found graffiti, officials said.

An officer found graffiti written in black marker with an expletive phrase, as well as additional writing.

Police believe the incident occurred between last Wednesday and Friday, officials said. Youths who live in the area were interviewed by police and stated they didn’t know who was responsible for the graffiti but agreed to help town workers cover it up, officials said.

• The Mattituck Fire Department responded to an attic fire at a Sound Avenue home last Wednesday night, according to police.

First responders found smoke visible from the attic vents when they arrived around 11:13 p.m. The fire appeared to be accidental, police said.

No injuries were reported.

• A man called police last Sunday around 11:30 a.m. to report he was concerned that an elderly man he saw walking on Main Bayview Road in Southold would be struck by a vehicle, police said. An officer located the man, determined he was “OK,” and drove him to the ferry, the report states. No further action was taken.

• A Mattituck man contacted police last Monday to report his gray 2007 Mercedes S50 was “missing from his garage,” the report states. He had reportedly “taken the car out in the past and had forgotten where he had left it,” according to his aide whom police interviewed. Police searched the area and didn’t locate the vehicle, officials said. Police also contacted Mercedes-Benz to find out if the vehicle could be tracked. The investigation is ongoing.

• An employee at Capital One Bank on Main Street in Greenport contacted police last Tuesday to report a customer was causing a disturbance, police said. The woman, who wasn’t arrested, complied when asked to withdraw all of her money from the bank and cancel her accounts, police said. The bank also said she was only allowed to return “one time” with a police escort to retrieve her belongings from a deposit box, which she also agreed to, the report states.

• A Cutchogue man was issued a summons for a town code violation last Wednesday after police found water he pumped from his pool ran into the bay, the report states.

• A Cutchogue homeowner reported last Wednesday her antique well valued at $125 was stolen from her yard, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

