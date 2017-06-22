Curtis F. Davids of Greenport died June 20. He was 56.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a firematic service will take place at 7:30 p.m. A closing prayer will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Relief Hose Company or Greenport Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 58, Greenport, NY 11944.

A complete obituary will follow.

