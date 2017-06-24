Education

Achievements: Local grads earn dean's lists honors

06/24/2017
Liam Walker of Southold has been named to both the dean’s and president’s lists for the spring semester at the University of Hartford, where his a sophomore majoring in economics and finance.

Aidan Walker of Southold has been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame, where he is a freshman majoring in economics.

Callahan Long of Southold has earned a place on the spring dean’s list at the University of Hartford, where she is a sophomore biology major.

• Three local students, Sydney Goy and Kate Nolan of Cutchogue and Andrew Young of Mattituck, have been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark.

Declan Lynch of New Suffolk has been named to the spring president’s list at SUNY/Potsdam, where he is majoring in music business.

Joseph Tardif of Cutchogue has earned a place on the spring dean’s list at SUNY/Cortland.

