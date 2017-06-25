Cybersecurity event planned for Peconic Landing in Greenport

An attorney from the Better Business Bureau will lead a cybersecurity discussion at the Peconic Landing Community Center in Greenport Tuesday evening.
“Guarding the Crown Jewels,” scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, will feature advice for businesses, non-profits and individuals. It is being led by the BBB’s New York metro area general counsel Brian Rauer.
Topics include:
• Learn about mistakes to avoid
• The most common security mistakes
• A multi-step approach to managing risks and reducing vulnerability
• Create a culture of security
Click here to register for the free event. Registration is required to guarantee a spot.
The discussion is sponsored by Non-Profit University in partnership with The Long Island Community Foundation and Peconic Landing.