See photos from the Mattituck High School’s Class of 2017 graduation

The Mattituck High School Class of 2017 celebrated its graduation Saturday morning. Principal Shawn Petretti announced that over $88,000 in scholarships would be distributed during the commencement ceremony at Mattituck High School.
Salutatorian Thomas Hoeg and valedictorian Tyler Seifert both addressed their classmates with speeches.
See more photos from the ceremony below:
Valedictorian Tyler Seifert of Mattituck and National Honor Society member Joseph Mele of Mattituck toss their caps in celebration. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Mattituck’s Glendy Lopez hugs her son, Anthony Lopez. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Graduates Amanda Young of Mattituck, Lilian Perez of Laurel, Corinne Reda of Cutchogue, and Autumn Reichardt of Mattituck. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Mattituck’s Julia Stapon and Emily Divello celebrate their graduation. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Graduate Carter Montgomery of Mattituck poses with girlfriend Taylor Berkoski of Cutchogue, who made a cardboard cutout of his face to cheer him on during the ceremony. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Graduate Chance Anderson of Mattituck poses with Mattituck’s Caroline Goss and John Valderrama of Rocky Point. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Mattituck’s Autumn Deridder congratulating graduate Chris Schroeder. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Mattituck’s Autumn Deridder hugging graduate Santo Emanuele. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Mattituck’s Cindy Cruz and Jocelyne Merino pose with English as a new language teacher Denise Cheshire. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Mattituck’s Cindy Cruz and Jocelyne Merino pose for a graduation photo. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Salutatorian Thomas Hoeg addresses the class of 2017. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
