Cops: Southold man suffers serious injury after falling off dirt bike

A Southold man suffered “serious personal injury” after losing control of a dirt bike on Main Bayview Road in Southold Saturday night, according to Southold Town police.

The victim, Jonathan Gibson, 46, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Suffolk police medevac, according to police. The Southold Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Mr. Gibson was issued summonses because the bike was unregistered and uninsured.

No additional details were immediately released.

