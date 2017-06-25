Police News

Cops: Southold man suffers serious injury after falling off dirt bike

by |
06/25/2017 7:19 AM |
No Comments

A Southold man suffered “serious personal injury” after losing control of a dirt bike on Main Bayview Road in Southold Saturday night, according to Southold Town police.

The victim, Jonathan Gibson, 46, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Suffolk police medevac, according to police. The Southold Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Mr. Gibson was issued summonses because the bike was unregistered and uninsured.

No additional details were immediately released.

Comments

comments
, , ,