Southold High School held its annual commencement ceremony Saturday afternoon as the Class of 2017 received its diplomas.

Meg Pickerell, who will attend Temple University, was salutatorian and Robert Kruszeski, who will attend Georgia Tech, was valedictorian.

See more photos below by Jeremy Garretson:

ref=”http://media.timesreview.com.s3.amazonaws.com/files/SoHoClass2017-56.jpg”>

Comments

comments