Cops: Driver with prior DWI conviction arrested again

An Oakdale man who was convicted of driving while intoxicated in May 2016 was arrested Sunday night in Mattituck again for drunken driving, according to Southold Town police.

Eric Klein, 33, faces a felony DWI charge following the arrest just after 8 p.m. near Route 48 and Elijah’s Lane, police said. A passing motorist alerted an officer to a possible drunken driver driving westbound on Route 48, police said.

Mr. Klein was observed driving a black Silverado pick-up and was stopped after changing lanes unsafely, police said. He failed several roadside sobriety tests and was charged with DWI.

His vehicle was impounded because of the prior DWI conviction, police said.

