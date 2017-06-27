Longtime Greenport resident Gail S. Wojcik died June 19 at The Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 73.

The daughter of Doris (Valentine) and Walter Marczewski Sr., she was born June 28, 1943 and attended Greenport elementary and high school.

For 20 years, Ms. Wojcik worked as a certified nurses aide at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

Family members said she enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, reading, listening to music, coloring pictures and watching Family Feud on television.

Ms. Wojcik survived by his sons, Charlie Jr., of Effort, Pa. and Michael; daughters, Doris Sabella of Moriches and Diana Jensen, of Greenport; brothers, Macy Marczewski of Riverhead and Walter Marczewski, of Peconic; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations Greenport Rescue Squad or East End Hospice.

