Lehr memorial set

06/27/2017 6:18 PM |
A memorial service for Barry W. Lehr of Southold will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Mattituck Gun Club in Cutchogue.

Mr. Lehr died Nov. 23 at the age of 82.

