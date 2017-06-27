Katherine Marks Edwards of New York City passed away at her home June 23. She was 49.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Bill Edwards and Amei Wallach of Mattituck, and by her mother, Isabel Gomez of Minneapolis. She is also mourned by her brother, Tony Edwards, his wife, Lindsay, and niece Josephine Edwards of St. Paul, Minn., and by more than a dozen loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kate was born June 15, 1968, in London, England. After attending South High School in Minneapolis, she graduated from New York University in 1990. Except for a year of graduate study at the University of Mississippi, she remained a resident of Manhattan for the rest of her life, forging long and loving friendships and working as a freelance copy editor -— for many years with Condé Nast. She prided herself on being on top of every phase of popular culture, always knowing what’s next in fashion and the arts. She was brilliant, vivacious, witty, complicated and incredibly brave. She leaves a big hole in our world.

A gathering to celebrate Kate’s life will be held Columbus Day weekend on the North Fork at a time and place to be announced through Bill Edwards’ Facebook page.

The family encourages donations in Kate’s memory to The Renfrew Center Foundation at http://renfrewcenter.com/renfrew-center-foundation.

