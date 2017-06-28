Cops: Cutchogue man arrested under social host law

Southold Town police arrested a 20-year-old Cutchogue man under the social host law after receiving a call about a large party on Track Avenue in Cutchogue Tuesday night, according to a police press release.

It’s the third arrest under the social host law in Southold Town since April after the law was upgraded to a misdemeanor across Suffolk County.

Police arrested John Kinsey, who they said was hosting the party that featured a large amount of underage youths drinking alcoholic beverages, according to the release. The party was dispersed after police arrived at about 10:45 p.m. and Mr. Kinsey was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana, police said.

Police made arrests in April in Southold and in May in Mattituck under the social host law. When the county legislature approved a bill last year to strengthen the social host law, which was first approved in 2007, Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said a “misdemeanor gives law enforcement broader approach to charging someone.”

