Cops: Three-car accident reported at Depot Lane, Route 48 intersection

Multiple injuries were reported after a three-car accident at the intersection of Route 48 and Depot Lane in Cutchogue Thursday morning, according to Southold Town police.

An officer at the scene could not immediately confirm the number of injuries or their extent, but they did not appear to be life-threatening. No medevac was called.

Police said a car heading north on Depot Lane driving through the intersection collided with a car headed westbound on Route 48, which then bumped into a third vehicle waiting at the traffic light on Depot Lane.

The accident occurred a little after 10:30 a.m., police said.

The Cutchogue Fire Department responded to the scene and the roads were open to traffic within a half-hour. It’s unclear if any charges were to be filed.

The intersection was the site of the fatal limousine crash in 2015. The traffic light was added to the intersection a few months after that crash.

