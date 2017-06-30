Blotter: Unlicensed Greenport man charged with DWI

An unlicensed Greenport man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Friday in Greenport, Southold Town police said.

Sterling Smiley, 22, was pulled over on Route 25 at 10:55 p.m. for driving without headlights, police said.

He was charged with DWI, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without headlights, officials said.

• Brandon Ruszkowski, 18, of Centereach was arrested Friday night on Route 25 and charged with DWI, police said.

• A Greenport man was arrested on disorderly conduct and littering charges Tuesday after he reportedly broke an empty beer bottle on Park Street in Greenport, according to a police press release.

An officer on foot patrol observed Oscar Perez-Mendoza, 32, smashing the bottle around 2 a.m. The office asked him to clean it up but he refused, the report states.

When police told him he would be ticketed for littering, Mr. Perez-Mendoza became “combative” and walked into the middle of Main Street, causing a van to take evasive action in order to avoid hitting him, officials said.

Mr. Perez-Mendoza was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and littering, police said.

• A Greenport man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge Friday at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport, police said.

Kurt Schmalz, 47, was asked to leave the area several times after he began yelling and cursing at library patrons, police said.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, officials said.

• Two people were arrested June 17 after they reportedly broke into a Greenport home and fought with the homeowner, according to a police press release issued last Wednesday.

Christian Hansen, 38, of Southold and Andrea Ovisianik, 26, of Greenport entered the home on First Street around 7:45 p.m., hit the homeowner and damaged his television during the fight, police said.

Both were arrested and charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment, officials said.

• A Greenport woman contacted police Friday to report that her neighbor placed “no trespassing” signs facing her property in order to “annoy her,” the report states. Her neighbor told police he placed the signs after being alerted by his alarm company that there had been several attempted break-ins at his Champlin Place home, official said. Police found that no alarm calls were reported at his residence, the report states. The woman told police she would add plantings to block the signs, officials said. No further police action was taken.

• A Southold Town employee reported last Tuesday that three windows at Laurel Lake Preserve were damaged by rocks, the report states. The value of the damage is estimated at $900, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

• A Southold woman contacted police last Tuesday to report that several mattresses were dumped near the intersection of Clark Road and Soundview Avenue, officials said. The Southold Town Highway Department was notified to remove the mattresses, police said. No further action was taken.

• A Southold woman contacted police last Wednesday to report that two youths wrote their names in wet concrete on Front Street in Greenport, the report states. The juveniles reportedly returned and used a wet brush the contractor left to remove their names, police said. No further action was taken.

• A Miller Place woman contacted police last Thursday to report that someone placed a bumper sticker on her vehicle parked on Soundview Avenue in Orient that read “My mom said I could be anything, so I became an a–hole,” the report states. Police said the bumper sticker was removed easily and no further action was taken, officials said.

• An anonymous caller contacted police last Monday around 6:40 a.m. to report a driver who threw a newspaper out of his vehicle while traveling on Hortons Lane in Southold, the report states. Police searched the area and didn’t locate the vehicle or the newspaper, according to the report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

