North Fork Little League all-star team falls against Riverhead

The Riverhead Little League all-star team improved to 4-0 in pool play of the District 36 Tournament after a 10-0 win Thursday night against the North Fork all-stars at Stotzky Park in Riverhead.

The teams, made up of 11- and 12-year-olds, are at the first step on the journey toward the Little League World Series, a global tournament that dates back 70 years.

The winner of the two pools from District 36 will eventually play each other to determine the district champion. That team then moves on to the sectional tournament, states and regionals with the ultimate goal of playing in the World Series in South Williamsport, Penn.

In Thursday’s win, a four-inning game due to the mercy rule, pitcher Mike Mowdy struck out nine and did not allow a hit. He walked three, including two in the first inning, but escaped without giving up a run by striking out the next two batters.

Riverhead blew the game open with a seven-run third inning.

Noah Dufour scored three runs for Riverhead and singled. Jack Simon doubled in the third for the only extra base hit in the game. Braden Davis reached base three times, including a first-inning single, and scored a run. Korey Duff singled in the third and scored a run.

Ben Waife, a lefty, started for North Fork and Elijah Davidson pitched in relief.

The North Fork all-stars, who dropped to 0-3, will play again Saturday against Patchogue in Southold. Riverhead will have off until Wednesday when the team plays Mattituck at Stotzky Park.

Photo caption: Pitcher Ben Waife delivers a pitch Thursday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

See more photos:

Comments

comments