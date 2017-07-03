Cops: Greenport man painted over Claudio’s parking lot

A Greenport man was arrested Monday after he was caught on surveillance pouring paint over parking stalls at Claudio’s restaurant on Main Street in Greenport, according to a Southold police press release.

Robert Lehmann, 65, was charged with criminal tampering and held for an arraignment, police said.

A police officer found the parking lot had been painted Sunday, officials said.

On June 25, restaurant owner Bill Claudio contacted police to report someone had removed three “Claudio’s parking only” signs and painted over “Claudio” on the pavement that read “Claudio parking only,” the report states.

Police said Monday that no one has been charged in the June 25 incident and the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, restaurant owner Mr. Claudio declined comment.

[email protected]

Additional reporting by Rachel Siford

Top photo: The Claudio’s restaurant parking lot Monday morning. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

