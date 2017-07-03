Barbara Bergen, 91, passed away peacefully June 30 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

Born April 9, 1926, in Summit, N.J., she graduated from Skidmore College and eventually became a school teacher.

Barbara’s parents, Alfred and Louise Pfeil, maintained a summer home in Cutchogue. It was there that she met her husband, Schuyler “Sky” Bergen, whose parents also maintained a summer home in Cutchogue. Barbara and Sky raised their children in Chatham, N.J.

Upon Barbara and Sky’s divorce in the early 1970s, Barbara and her son moved to Cutchogue where she lived the remainder of her life. Barbara adored her life in Cutchogue; raising various loving dogs, maintaining her home and keeping in constant contact with her fellow Skidmore alums. For close to a decade, she hosted an annual Skidmore alumni weekend.

Predeceased by her brother, Al and her former husband, Barbara leaves behind her son, Dave, of Cutchogue; daughter, Constance, of Connecticut; granddaughter, Elizabeth; great-granddaughter, Jasmine, nieces, Dana, Heidi and Wendy and a nephew, Peter.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was private. Friends will be received Thursday, July 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.

