Longtime Orient Point resident Joan Bullock died June 30. She was 85.

The daughter of Eugene and Irene Nylin, she was born July 12, 1931, in Rockville Centre. She attended college at the University of Vermont.

One June 8, 1957, she married Douglas Bullock.

Predeceased by her husband on April 18, 2004, she is survived by her daughter, Deborah Doran, of New Hampshire, son Randall, of Chesapeake, Va., and son Staurt of Stony Brook; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

