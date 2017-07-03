Boyd memorial set

A memorial service for former Cutchogue resident Kevin P. Boyd will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Cutchogue Cemetery.
Mr. Boyd died April 19 at the age of 65.
Longtime Orient Point resident Joan Bullock died June 30. She was 85.
Barbara Bergen, 91, passed away peacefully June 30 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.
A longtime Cutchogue volunteer firefighter and World War II veteran was given a final salute on Friday Nov. 18, 2016….
