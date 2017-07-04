Capital One opening in Mattituck; Sports East revised site plan submitted

Local developer Paul Pawlowski confirmed that a Capital One Bank branch will occupy property he owns on Main Road in Mattituck.

Construction on the building is currently taking place. The building was originally going to be a Hudson City Savings Bank and was partially completed in 2009, but never opened.

A Capital One spokeswoman confirmed the new location at 11700 Main Road and said the branch is set to open in the fall. The future of the other Mattituck branches was not known at press time.

Mr. Pawlowski bought the property in 2015, which included a 9,500-square-foot two-story building west of the bank. Four of the five spaces there are occupied, but Mr. Pawlowski said it will be filled to capacity when a new primary care doctor’s office moves in this summer.

Mr. Pawlowski is also the developer for Sports East — a fitness club that was first proposed to the town in 2015 — which recently created a Facebook page to gain public support. It has over 450 likes, with positive comments from community members. The Sports East plan was rejected by the Zoning Board of Appeals and will once again be on the agenda at a public hearing on Aug. 3.

“The main reason [we started the Facebook page] was just as an information page to share any new news coming up,” Mr. Pawlowski said. He added that there has been a lot of community support for Sports East.

“Basically, we resubmitted based off some of their comments on the denial and we’re hoping this time around we can get approved with the changes we made,” he said.

The new proposal includes extra space in the outdoor sports area, more tennis courts, a golf practice area, and a smaller building, Mr. Pawlowski explained.

Photo: Capital One Bank is expected to move into the former Hudson City Savings Bank building in Mattituck. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

