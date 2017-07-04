Cops: Connecticut man dies after drowning off Plum Island

A Connecticut man died Tuesday after he was unable to swim back to his boat that was anchored in the Long Island Sound off Plum Island, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Harold Calkins, 63, of Stonington, Conn. got caught in a current after he dove off his boat, police said. The U.S. Coast Guard located Mr. Calkins and he was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. Police confirmed Tuesday he had drowned.

“Southold detectives and the Suffolk County Medical Examiners Office are investigating but the matter does not appear to be criminal at this time,” the release states.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Image credit: Google Maps

Comments

comments