Adchem in Riverhead sold to Indiana company

Adchem Corporation, which has been in Riverhead since 1984 and employs more than 100 people at its Route 58 site, was sold to an Indiana-based company on Friday, according to Berry Global, the new owner of the business.

“Adchem will be combined with Berry’s Engineered Materials Division,” Berry Global said in a release. A publicly traded company headquartered in Evansville, Ind., it manufactures packaging products. The buyout took effect June 30.

Adchem’s approximately 110 employees will remain at the Riverhead facility, a Berry Global spokesperson said.

Adchem was founded in 1965 in Westbury by Joseph Pufahl, whose sons Robert and John were co-CEOs of the privately owned business until the sale.

“Adchem is a leader in the development of high-performance adhesive tape systems for the automotive, construction, electronics, graphic arts, medical and general tape markets,” said the release from Berry Global.

“The combination of Berry and Adchem will enhance our ability to service the needs of our specialty tape customers through expanded technologies, product line extensions and access to new channels to market,” the release continued.

Representatives from Adchem referred questions to Berry Global.

In June, for the first time, Berry Global was included among Fortune magazine’s Fortune 500, ranking 413th. The firm was founded in 1967 as Imperial Plastics, became Berry Plastics Group in 1972 and changed its name to Berry Global earlier this year.

Photo credit: Tim Gannon

