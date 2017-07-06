Cops: Fugitive stole $35K from bank in Southold Town

A woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 while she worked at a local bank was arrested on a felony charge Wednesday in California, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Sara Hando, 28, stole money from a customer’s account while she was “employed at a bank in Southold Town between 2012 and 2013,” the release states. On Thursday, police declined to identity Ms. Hando’s former employer. According to Ms. Hando’s LinkedIn profile, she worked at Capital One Bank in Southold during that time.

Ms. Hando was arrested Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department at her home in Los Angeles after a Suffolk County grand jury handed down an indictment charging her with third-degree grand larceny, officials said.

The Suffolk County Police Fugitive Squad transported her to the Southold Town Police Department for processing and she was then turned over to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office to await arraignment, the release states.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

