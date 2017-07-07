Cops: Calverton woman charged with DWI

A Calverton woman failed several roadside sobriety tests Wednesday night and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to Southold Town police.

Police received a report of a vehicle all over the roadway on Route 48. Barbara Hennessy, 71, was stopped after an officer observed her moving from her lane unsafely while headed eastbound on Route 48 just before 6:30 p.m., police said. She was arrested for DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, police said.

She was transported to police headquarters to be held for arraignment.

