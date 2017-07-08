Southold Blotter: Unlicensed driver arrested on drug charges

An unlicensed Southold woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday in Greenport, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Natalie Verostek, 24, was pulled over on Fifth Avenue around 9:10 a.m., police said. She was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• A woman from Cutchogue called the police last Wednesday to report that John Kujawski stole a Samsung Galaxy S and two iPhones, a report stated. Mr. Kujawski was interviewed, was found with the stolen property on his person and was arrested, police said.

• A Mattituck man called the police last Tuesday after hearing possible gunshots in the area, officials said. Officers investigated and found that the alleged gunshots were actually fireworks but could not locate their origin, a report stated. No further action was taken.

• A Cutchogue man called the police last Thursday about an argument with a neighbor, police said. The two were arguing about a branch that had fallen on a chicken wire fence. Both said that the branch had fallen from the other person’s tree and that they had repeatedly passed the branch back and forth to each other’s property, a report stated. The police officer took the tree branch to resolve the issue and advised the neighbors to stay away from each other, officials said.

• A 24-year-old Corona man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after a crash in Mattituck last Sunday, according to a police report. The driver, Mario Barrera Vega, 23, of Corona was traveling west on Sound Avenue in Mattituck when he fell asleep and struck a utility pole on the south side of the road at about 9:43 a.m., police said. The crash occurred just west of Aldrich Lane.

Carlos Sacancela was airlifted with injuries that did not appear life threatening, police said. Another passenger, Lorrtes Chimborazo, was transported by Mattituck Fire Department ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of a head injury, police said.

PSEG responded to secure the broken utility pole and the road was reopened to traffic a short time later, police said.

Police did not list any charges in the crash.

• Four young men from Garden City were ticketed for not having a life jacket onboard a kayak and paddleboard after a Good Samaritan came to their aid in Great Peconic Bay on Monday.

Police received a call at about 4 p.m. that four people were in the water and seemed in distress about 1/2 mile off shore, east of Brush’s Creek in Mattituck, police said. A nearby boater arrived and stayed with the young men, who ranged from 19 to 20 years old, until the Southold Town Bay Constable arrived.

The four men went aboard the police boat with their kayak and paddleboard and were taken back to shore where their parents picked them up, police said. They all declined medical treatment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

