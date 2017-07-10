Featured Letter: ‘Reinvigorated membership’ for Mattituck American Legion

To the editor:

Thanks to the excellent media coverage, it appears the Raymond J. Cleaves Post 861 may survive and greet its 100th anniversary in 2020 with a reinvigorated membership (“One final push to bolster enrollment,” June 15).

The successful dinner put on by the Mattituck American Legion at Touch of Venice last week brought out about 15 prospective new members. We will have our usual Legion meeting on the first Thursday of the month and this month’s will be held Thursday, July 6, at the post on Wickham Avenue, across from the firehouse.

We will be having a “Brats and Beer Dinner” at no charge, with soda and hot dogs included. The social part of the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Vets, bring your DD 214 separation document. Applications will be available.

We are looking forward to the same nice bunch of guys that came last week, the old members and all are most welcome.

Give me a call if you have any questions at 631-398-9587 or e-mail [email protected].

Art Tillman,

acting adjutant, Raymond J. Cleaves Post 861

