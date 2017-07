Located on the north side of Main Road, just a few miles west of Greenport Village, you’ll find Senator S. Wentworth Horton Park.

The runoff ponds at this Greenport park, which is east of the North Fork Promotion Council’s Information Center, provide a unique breeding ground for dragonflies.

Senator S. Wentworth Horton Park is located at 72250 Main Road in Greenport. Spend a minute there with us.

Enjoy!

