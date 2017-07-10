Cops: Teens arrested on felony charges after stealing motorcycle in Mattituck

Three people accused of stealing a motorcycle in Mattituck were arrested this week on felony burglary charges, according to a Southold Town police press release issued Monday night.

Nicholas Alfano and Chelsea LaColla, both 16 and of Mattituck, and Aaron Conner, 17, of Laurel stole a 1999 Yamaha motorcycle July 5 around 9:40 p.m. at Kolb Mechanical, police said.

Nicholas and Aaron were arrested Sunday and Chelsea was arrested Monday, the report states. They were charged with third-degree burglary and held for an arraignment, police said.

Comments

comments